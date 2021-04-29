Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 83,204 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

