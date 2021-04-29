Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $862,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMD opened at $84.02 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Further Reading: Golden Cross
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.