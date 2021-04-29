Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $862,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $84.02 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

