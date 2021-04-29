Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.76.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $557.24 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.57 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

