Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 286 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $185.26 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

