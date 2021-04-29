Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $398,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $152.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $153.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit