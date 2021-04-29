Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $398,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $152.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $153.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

