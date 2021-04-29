BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

BKU stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

