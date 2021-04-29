Barclays Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €83.75 and a 200-day moving average of €81.59.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

