Barclays Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €131.83 ($155.10).

Shares of SU stock opened at €136.54 ($160.64) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €130.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €121.91.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

