Barclays Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $102.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,961. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after acquiring an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

