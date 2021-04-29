Barclays Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $102.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.
Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,961. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.
In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after acquiring an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.