Barclays Downgrades Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) to Equal Weight

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TKFTF opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. Tarkett has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $19.10.
Tarkett Company Profile
