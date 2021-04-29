Barclays Downgrades Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) to Equal Weight

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TKFTF opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. Tarkett has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Tarkett Company Profile

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to professionals and end-users in the residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products include resilient flooring products, including heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, and linoleum floors, as well as luxury vinyl tiles; and wood and laminate flooring, such as engineered wood floors and multi-layer laminate floors.

