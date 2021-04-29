Barclays Increases Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $32.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE SC traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

