Barclays Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $82.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.74.

Shares of FANG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.52. 48,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,639. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after buying an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

