Barclays Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $636.63. 28,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $600.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $5,952,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $70,134,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

