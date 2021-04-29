Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY remained flat at $$16.43 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.28. Telekom Austria has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

