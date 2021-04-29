Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

DASTY traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.50. 39,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,683. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $140.27 and a one year high of $237.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 118.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.