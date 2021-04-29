Barrington Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

