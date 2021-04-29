BayCom Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million.

BCML stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $203.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 16.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

