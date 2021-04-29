BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.87 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average of $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.