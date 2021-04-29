BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $85.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.