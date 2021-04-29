BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

FFIN stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

