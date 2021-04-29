BCE Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BCE)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.05.

BCE opened at C$57.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$60.14.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit