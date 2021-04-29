BCE Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.05.

BCE opened at C$57.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$60.14.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

