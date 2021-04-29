Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $2.42 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00004510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $8,976.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00039015 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001173 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,629,096 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

