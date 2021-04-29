Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,323 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $46.38. 253,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,970,074. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.