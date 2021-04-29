Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 89,170 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,518. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.