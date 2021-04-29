Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.76 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,059 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.