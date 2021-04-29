Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $4.12 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. Tempur Sealy International comprises about 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,668 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPX traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

