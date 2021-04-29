Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Belden worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after acquiring an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,308,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

