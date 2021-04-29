Beldex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,672.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $63.09 million and approximately $17,672.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

