Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,582.90 ($46.81).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,635 ($47.49) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,510.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,019.24. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
