Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,582.90 ($46.81).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,635 ($47.49) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,510.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,019.24. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

