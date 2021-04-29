Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 572.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 35,071.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total transaction of $1,997,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total value of $2,214,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,388 shares of company stock worth $144,573,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.77. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.67 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.68, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

