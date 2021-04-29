Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PACK. TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $19.10 on Monday. Ranpak has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 206.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 340,490 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

