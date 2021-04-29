Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PACK. TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $19.10 on Monday. Ranpak has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 206.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 340,490 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Ranpak Company Profile
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.
Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.