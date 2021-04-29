Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.40

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.40 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 30.25 ($0.40). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.40), with a volume of 50,068 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £79.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.38.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

