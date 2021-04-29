Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.70

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 285929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRY. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $514.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

