Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 10,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

