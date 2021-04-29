Bezant Hits Market Cap of $7.92 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 1,858% higher against the dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $7.92 million and $11,808.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.42 or 0.00823726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00097866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

