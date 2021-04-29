BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 97,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,768,935 shares.The stock last traded at $61.72 and had previously closed at $62.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,007,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in BHP Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 82,768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

