Binance Coin Trading Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $608.96 or 0.01135049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $93.43 billion and $6.81 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
