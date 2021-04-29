Bintex Futures Price Down 1.9% This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $84,877.63 and $1.05 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00278726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $597.91 or 0.01115329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026611 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00723194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,904.50 or 1.00551725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

