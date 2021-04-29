bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of bioMérieux stock opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.53. bioMérieux has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $170.55.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

