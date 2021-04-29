Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Tops $68.88 on Major Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $68.88 or 0.00129574 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $31.00 million and $381,091.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

