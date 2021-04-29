Bitcloud Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $352.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $613,608.84 and approximately $352.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,527.32 or 1.00241587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $673.91 or 0.01238899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.00525895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.62 or 0.00392716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00166333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003915 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,400,494 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.