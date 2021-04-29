Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $222.00

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Bitcoin Adult coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Adult has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Adult has a total market cap of $54,754.48 and $222.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00063019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00278091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $604.37 or 0.01111065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00723986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.84 or 1.00152476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 52,326,720 coins and its circulating supply is 50,365,483 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com . Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Adult

