Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $79,579.19 and $78.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.46 or 0.01237601 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,891,192 coins and its circulating supply is 9,891,187 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

