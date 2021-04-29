BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.45.

BJRI opened at $58.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

