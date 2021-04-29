BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 43.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BL. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802 over the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.18.

BlackLine stock traded down $4.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.51. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -167.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.