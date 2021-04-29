BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

