BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

