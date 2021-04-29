Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 1,158,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

