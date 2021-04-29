Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Down 1.3%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 261.50 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 261.55 ($3.42). 12,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 93,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).

The company has a market cap of £197.68 million and a P/E ratio of 201.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 272.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.81.

In other Blancco Technology Group news, insider Thomas Skelton purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £20,850 ($27,240.66).

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

