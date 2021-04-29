bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.00) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.96). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

